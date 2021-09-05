Covid-19: Malaysia records 20,396 daily cases, as Selangor and Sarawak see over 3,700 new infections each

Malaysia recorded 20,396 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Malaysia recorded 20,396 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, with 3,747 recorded alone in Sarawak compared to 3,886 cases in Selangor, according to data released by Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

In descending order, Johor recorded 2,165 new cases followed by 2,136 in Sabah, 1,961 in Penang and 1,587 in Kedah.

Only Labuan recorded infections in the single digits — only four in the last 24 hours — while Putrajaya recorded 25 and Perlis 78.

MORE TO COME