Water supply in 463 affected areas to be fully restored Monday, says Air Selangor

Air Selangor said it is working to stabilise the water supply distribution system. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Water supply in all 463 areas affected by the odour pollution incident in Sungai Semenyih will resume in stages and is expected to be fully restored at 6 am, Monday.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head, Elina Baseri, said that clean and safe treated water has been distributed in stages starting from 5.30 pm today.

“Currently, Air Selangor is working to stabilise the water supply distribution system in all affected areas.

“Besides that, Air Selangor would like to recommend that consumers who have received water supply to let the tap runs until the water is clear before using it for daily consumption as well as use their water prudently to ensure that the recovery process in the other affected areas runs smoothly as scheduled,” she said in a statement.

A total of 94 water tanker trucks were mobilised to the affected areas and critical premises during this unscheduled water supply disruption, she added.

She said Air Selangor will provide updates from time to time, and users are advised to refer to all the company’s official communication channels such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.

On Tuesday, five Air Selangor regions experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions, namely 172 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat (54), Sepang (194), Putrajaya (23) and Kuala Langat (20). — Bernama