Walk-in vaccination at 21 PPVs in Johor until Sept 13, says state exco

JOHOR BARU, Sept 4 ― Walk-in vaccination at 21 vaccination centres (PPVs) in eight districts in Johor, is currently being implemented for locals who register through the MySejahtera application.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said that the move was part of a “mopping up” effort before it is fully opened to foreigners in the industrial sector, apart from those who dropped out of getting a second dose for any reason.

He said the ongoing walk-in vaccination is offered from 8.30am to 4.30pm, from September 2 to 13, at five PPVs each in Batu Pahat and Pontian, three each in Kulai and Segamat, two in Mersing, and one each in Tangkak, Muar and Kluang.

“We would like to remind the public that this initiative is to complete the vaccination of locals aged 18 and above ... at their respective locations. Interdistrict travel is not encouraged for those who try to get vaccinated at these locations.

“The public still has the opportunity to get the vaccine in the near future by simply registering through the MySejahtera application. All existing PPVs in other locations are still actively implementing vaccination programmes,” he said in a statement here today.

Vidyananthan said the public was reminded to continue to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs), and cooperate with PPV staff when present at the centres.

According to him, previously the walk-in vaccination initiative had been implemented through the mobile PPV programme in August, but it was limited to locals who had not yet registered through MySejahtera, especially in rural locations.

He said until yesterday, Johor had been able to achieve 82 per cent of first doses administered, involving 2.22 million people, with 51.5 per cent having completed the second dose, involving 1.39 million people.

He said the adult population, aged 18 and above, in Johor was estimated at 2.71 million people. ― Bernama