Muhyiddin says will lead National Recovery Council as volunteer, not seeking renumeration

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pledged that he would leverage his experience, and hoped for support 'of all parties'.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who was today appointed chairman of the National Recovery Council (MPN) with minister status, said the new responsibility entrusted to him will enable him to continue all the efforts and plans that he had started previously to help the nation recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former premier, in a statement posted on his official Facebook, said he and other MPN members would help Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the government to bring Malaysia through the recovery phases as outlined in the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“InsyaAllah, I will leverage my experience and hope for the support of all parties in the spirit of the Malaysian Family to ensure that the goal of protecting lives, ensuring survival and restoring the country from the pandemic is achieved.

“This includes supporting the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, facilitating the reopening of the economic, social, educational and religious sectors as well as creating public awareness on compliance with the new norms in line with the transition into endemic phase,” he said.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali in a statement today informed that the Cabinet has appointed the Pagoh MP as the Chairman of the National Recovery Council with ministerial status in its meeting on Wednesday (Sept 1).

Muhyiddin also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Cabinet, especially the prime minister and paid tribute to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who had approved the appointment.

“I am honoured to accept this appointment and will perform my duties voluntarily without any remuneration,” he said. — Bernama