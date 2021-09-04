Masidi: 27 babies among 2,404 new Covid-19 cases detected in Sabah

Datuk Masidi Manjun says 27 babies under the age of one were among the 2,404 new Covid-19 positive cases detected in Sabah yesterday. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 4 ― Twenty-seven babies under the age of one were among the 2,404 new Covid-19 positive cases detected in Sabah yesterday, bringing the cumulative number to 155,006 cases, said the State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The minister, who is also the Sabah Covid-19 spokesman, said of the total, 183 were children aged one to five while 455 were aged between six and 17.

He said close contact screening was still the main contributor to the total number of cases today at 57.9 per cent or 1,393 cases, followed by symptomatic screening (755 cases), cluster screening (65 cases), targeted screening (11 cases) and the rest from other screenings.

“A total of 719 cases today are in category one; category two (1,546 cases); category three (14 cases); category four (seven cases); category five (11 cases); while the rest are still under investigation,” he said in a statement, last night.

Masidi said a total of 983 cases or 40.9 per cent of new cases recorded today were positive cases registered between two and three days late; screening results were registered between four and five days late (127 cases); and 261 cases were registered more than five days later after test results were known.

Meanwhile, Masidi said, a total of 1,729 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital today, making a cumulative total of 122,428 recovered patients, while 4,758 patients were still receiving treatment.

He said a total of 35 deaths were reported today in 11 districts, namely Tawau (17 cases), Sandakan (five cases), Kota Kinabalu (three cases), two cases each in Kalabakan and Beaufort while there was one case each in Kinabatangan, Semporna, Kota Marudu, Keningau, Penampang and Papar.

Meanwhile, Masidi said 41.5 per cent of the adult population in Sabah had been fully vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine while 60.5 per cent of the population had obtained one dose of the vaccine as of yesterday. ― Bernama