Education Ministry allocates RM2.4m to repair four flood-hit schools in Yan, says minister

Senior Minister of Education Datuk Radzi Jidin speaks during a press conference after a visit to SK Haji Nyak Gam in Yan September 4, 2021. ― Bernama pic

YAN, Sept 4 ― The Education Ministry (MoE) has allocated RM2.4 million to carry out repair works at four schools in the district that have been badly hit by the floods following the water surge phenomenon on August 18.

Senior Minister of Education Datuk Radzi Jidin said the four schools are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Yan, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Langkasuka, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) York Khoon and SK Haji Nyak Gam.

“An allocation of RM2.4 million is to repair damaged facilities and replace assets damaged due to floods in the Yan district,” he said at a press conference after a visit to SK Haji Nyak Gam here today.

Radzi said his ministry would ensure the repair works at the affected schools would be implemented as soon as possible so that the schools would be in good condition for school reopening on October 3.

He also said that he had informed the state education director to ensure if the situation needed to be restored, then work should be carried out immediately to enable the school to reopen so that students could attend school.

In the meantime, Radzi said the school reopening on October 3 will be implemented according to phases and methods that will be explained to the public later after the completion of the engagement sessions involving the school management and teachers.

“We are holding engagement sessions, once all done, we will sit with the Ministry of Health based on the views and input we received, from there we will announce the method.

“Everyone is worried about this October 3, as if everything will be fully open (by then), (it) is not (so). We will explain it one by one. It is a comprehensive plan including the new SOP (standard operating procedure) that we will implement,” he said. ― Bernama