Annuar Musa: Communications ministry to ensure telecommunication services justify fees charged

Mosti minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa at a press conference at Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan, Kota Bharu, Sept 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, Sept 4 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will hold an engagement session with telecommunication service providers to ensure that the facilities offered to Malaysians are commensurate with the fees charged.

Its Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, said he has taken note of the costs that Malaysians have to bear to cover monthly bills that are still relatively high compared with monthly salaries.

“One of the industries that is resilient in terms of profits, including during the pandemic, is the telecommunications industry.

“Similar to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) principle, if you collect more, you should distribute and try to give back more to the people, so based on the same spirit, I hope to secure cooperation when I conduct the engagement session, so that the existing infrastructure facilities can enable better connectivity not only from the point of availability but also the quality and speed that justify the costs,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after presenting donations to 31 recipients at the IRB Prihatin CSR programme at the Kelantan Yayasan Kemiskinan Complex in Padang Kala, Peringat, here today.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh MP, stressed that internet access facilities should be viewed as a basic right for all.

“InsyaAllah, after negotiation session and engagement with stakeholders, I will announce improvement measures, not only for connectivity and internet availability but also for the quality that we can provide in this field.

“It requires cooperation from many parties; the ministry will also take this step because I want to keep the telecommunications industry harmonious and develop well, but at the same time, must always look after the interest of consumers and Malaysians in general,” he said. — Bernama