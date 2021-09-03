Tabung Haji launches Stewardship Framework to better manage Haj services

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today launched its Stewardship Framework. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today launched its Stewardship Framework, the foundation of its governance structure to help the pilgrims fund board delivers its mandate of providing world-class Haj services more effectively and sustainably.

TH Chairman Tan Sri Md Nor Yusof said the framework is based on Maqasid Syariah or the higher objectives of syariah that covers five main principles namely the protection of religion, life, intellect, property and future generations.

“The main objectives of TH’s Stewardship Framework are to embrace Maqasid Syariah, conduct operations in compliance with syariah principles and uphold strong corporate governance with integrity,” he said in a statement today.

According to Md Nor as part of the launch, TH would also roll out internal programmes progressively to help its employees to internalise the framework and its role in strengthening corporate governance moving forward.

He added since the TH establishment in 1963, it has organised Haj for 1.5 million people and now, about half of all Malaysian Muslims or 8.3 million are now their depositors to help them save for Haj.

Md Nor said the growth of TH over the years has given rise to the need for TH to strengthen its governance structure further through its Stewardship Framework.

“With over 58 years of experience in syariah-compliant operations, it is essential for us to ensure the long-term sustainability of TH,” he added. — Bernama