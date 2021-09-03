Sarawak DAP chief urges state govt to reconvene state assembly sitting instead of conducting briefing

Chong Chieng Jen, who is also Stampin Member of Parliament, also wants to know the reasons for Sarawak recording the most number of Delta variants of Covid-19 cases as compared to other states. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Sept 3 — Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen today suggested that the state government should reconvene a proper State Legislative Assembly sitting to fully debate and discuss the Covid-19 management and operations instead of merely holding a briefing.

He said he had received a notice from the state assembly’s secretary that there will be a briefing to the state assemblymen by the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) scheduled for September 8.

“With the present Covid-19 pandemic threatening the lives and livelihood of all Sarawakians, the state government, by merely holding a briefing instead of a proper sitting, is taking the matter too lightly and not serious about it,” Chong, who is also Kota Sentosa State Assemblyman, said in a statement.

He said in such briefing, issues affecting all Sarawakians cannot be raised by all the state assemblymen and state ministers in charge of the matter can easily avoid answering questions or deflect responsibilities.

“The issue that needs to be addressed is the huge spike in new infections and Covid-19 related deaths, despite the fact that more than 80 per cent of Sarawakians have been vaccinated,” he said.

Chong, who is also Stampin Member of Parliament, also wants to know the reasons for Sarawak recording the most number of Delta variants of Covid-19 cases as compared to other states.

“How is the state government going to effectively resolve the overcrowding issues in all the Covid testing centres which are now becoming potential Covid-19 spreading centres?” he asked.