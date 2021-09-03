Sarawak Customs Dept destroys 201.7 tonnes of seized fireworks worth RM1.38m

The fireworks in the process of being destroyed. ― Picture courtesy of Customs Sarawak

KUCHING, Sept 3 ― More than RM1.38 million worth of fireworks were destroyed by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department at a firing range in Sampadi Camp, Lundu between August 16 and September 1.

The department in a statement yesterday said the fireworks were disposed by its Sibu branch in accordance with Section 127 of the Customs Act 1967.

“The weight of the fireworks which were destroyed was about 201.7 tonnes. The fireworks were seized by Customs after they were found to be sold or kept without any police permits,” said Sarawak Customs director Nadzri Ariffin, adding the tax from the fireworks is about RM819,000.

He said the fireworks were transported from Sibu to Lundu in nine lorry containers under police escort.

“So far this year, the department has recorded a total of 16 cases involving a sum of RM795,574 (RM514,791 in taxes) in seized fireworks,” added Nadzri.

The cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, the public are urged to contact the department on any smuggling activities in their area especially if it involves cigarettes, alcoholic drinks, fireworks, drugs and vehicles.

Information can be channelled by calling its hotline number 1-800-88-8855 or visiting the nearest Customs office. ― Borneo Post