Report: Jais to order religious teachers, mosques officials to take Covid-19 vaccines

A health worker loads a syringe with Covid-19 vaccine at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 ― The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) will issue an official letter informing Kafa (Quran and Fardhu Ain) teachers, mosques officials and assistant registrar of marriages that their Covid-19 vaccination was mandatory.

Jais director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the department will use its available authority to ensure that those under its purview were vaccinated in the interest of public health and safety, after it was revealed that some among these were refusing to take the vaccines.

“Jais hopes that all parties involved will be present on the date and time to be determined in the near future,” he was quoted saying by Sinar Harian.

Yesterday, the Sultan of Selangor said he was informed that 450 teachers in national schools in the state have refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said he was made to understand that 268 teachers of national primary schools and 182 teachers of national secondary schools in Selangor have refused the Covid-19 vaccine.

He simultaneously expressed hope that the Selangor Health Department will speed up the Covid-19 vaccination process for Kafa teachers, mosque officials and marriage registrars in the state.

The Sultan went on to warn those rejecting Covid-19 vaccines that they posed a danger to others, and that these three categories of workers may find themselves barred from employment if they continued to reject the vaccines without valid reason.