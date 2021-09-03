MB says he expects N. Sembilan to move to Phase Four of NRP soon

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun speaks to the media after attending the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly in Seremban, September 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 3 — The Negri Sembilan government is optimistic of transitioning to Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) soon, said Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said that it was following the state’s achievement to reach herd immunity level, with 80.9 per cent of individuals completing the second dose thus far, but several things were still being studied, including the number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), before further action would be taken.

“The first dose has reached 97.21 per cent and the second dose has reached 80.9 per cent. This is the herd immunity that we have been pursuing from the beginning.

“If it reaches 80 per cent we can move to Phase 4 of the PPN, but it depends on a few other things. We are able to move to the next phase in the near future, but compliance with standard operating procedures must continue,” he told reporters after attending the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly here today.

Aminuddin also expressed his deepest appreciation to all parties and the people in the state, who cooperated well in the efforts to move to Phase 3 of PPN, tomorrow.

In the meantime, Aminuddin said that the state government’s next move is to track those who have not been vaccinated in the state, and the action will be taken once all individuals on the MySejahtera list complete their first dose next week.

“It is possible that some of them dropped out or did not register due to certain factors, including living in rural areas or having health problems,” he said. — Bernama