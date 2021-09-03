Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases dip slightly below 20,000 mark, Selangor tops chart

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Gombak May 19, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Malaysia registered 19,378 cases today, dropping slightly below the 20,000 mark, with Selangor leading the list with 3,613, new infections, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted.

Sarawak and Sabah followed suit with 2,464 and 2,404 cases respectively.

Johor recorded 2,331 cases, Penang (1,726), Kedah (1,470), Perak (1,389), Kelantan (1,356), the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (740) and Pahang (559).

Terengganu recorded 532 cases, Melaka (399), Negri Sembilan (270), Perlis (80), Putrajaya (41) and the Federal Territory of Labuan recorded only four cases.