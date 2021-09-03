Customs foil attempts to smuggle out drugs worth RM14.4m at KLIA

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir (2nd left) with the seized drugs at the Customs (Narcotics) Office in Kampung Jijan, Nilai, September 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

NILAI, Sept 3 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle 400 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine, worth RM14.4 million, an operation at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Air Cargo Complex on August 31.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said the drug, a clear substance packed in tea bags and placed in several boxes, was discovered in an operation conducted by a team from the department’s Narcotics Branch.

Three local men, including a businessman with the title Datuk, were arrested in the operation, he added.

He said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to declare the boxes as birdcage trolley.

“Upon inspection, the team found drug weighing 400kg in eight boxes which were packed in between clothing in two large wooden boxes.

“The drug is believed to be exported to the Asia Pacific countries,” he told a press conference here today.

Abdul Latif said the three suspects, aged between 25 and 56, are in remand for 14 since last August 31.

The case is investigated under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama