Covid-19: Dine-in ban in Sarawak south zone extended to Sept 19, says SDMC

KUCHING, Sept 3 — The ban on dine-in at eateries in the South Zone of Sarawak has been extended until September 19, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement today that the South Zone involved the districts of Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian and Tebedu.

“Other than that, the takeaway operating hours for eateries or restaurants will be from 5am to 10pm. The operating hours for other businesses will be from 5am to 8pm.

“Individuals or groups of individuals are also not allowed to be in public places after midnight without a valid reason,” it added.

Sarawak today recorded 2,464 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 124,428 while seven fatalities were reported today to take the death toll in the state to 547. — Bernama