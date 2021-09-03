Azmin: Porsche’s entry into Malaysia will create high-quality jobs, niche tech capabilities

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said despite a challenging global economic landscape, Porsche strongly believes that Malaysia is an ideal gateway for the Asean market, making the Kedah production plant its first local assembly outside of Europe in more than 70 years of company history. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Porsche AG’s decision to establish an assembly plant in Malaysia will lead to the creation of high-quality jobs and niche technology capabilities which in turn will solidify the country’s National Investment Aspirations (NIA), said Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

This is based on Porsche’s reputation as a high-performance car manufacturer that demands state of the art technology and precision engineering, he said in a statement today.

The renowned German automobile manufacturer, which specialises in high-performance sports cars, sport utility vehicles and sedans, recently announced that it will establish a production plant in Kedah in partnership with Sime Darby Bhd.

Mohamed Azmin said despite a challenging global economic landscape, Porsche strongly believes that Malaysia is an ideal gateway for the Asean market, making the Kedah production plant its first local assembly outside of Europe in more than 70 years of company history.

“The establishment of a manufacturing facility in Malaysia is deemed as a strategic decision by Porsche signifying its commitment to build a long-term presence in the Asean region.

“The project is embedded in a comprehensive growth initiative launched in 2018 and reflects Porsche’s trust in our country’s strong position as the preferred manufacturing hub for globally renowned automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),” he said.

The senior minister further said that Porsche’s decision in choosing Malaysia as its first production plant outside of Europe embodies the company’s confidence in Malaysia’s conducive ecosystem and strength to support its long-term growth.

“It also acknowledges the capability of our local talent of highly skilled engineers and technicians. We are very pleased to welcome Porsche to Malaysia and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry as well as its agency, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, will continue to deliver our best in facilitating their endeavours here,” he said.

Moving forward, Mohamed Azmin said, the Malaysian government will ensure a conducive environment for foreign industry leaders to do business in the country through fiscal and non-fiscal incentives coupled with Malaysia’s readiness in providing high-skilled talents as well as capable technology partners. — Bernama