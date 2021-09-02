Soldier believed drowned in Sungai Pahang promoted to corporal posthumously, says army chief

The remains of Lance Corporal Mohamad Azrin Mohamad Isa arrives at the Kampung Pinang Dalam Islamic Cemetery in Sungai Petani, September 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 2 — The Malaysian Army (TDM) has posthumously promoted the late Lance Corporal Mohamad Azrin Mohamad Isa to the rank of Corporal, in recognition of his service throughout his seven years in the army, says Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain.

“Indeed, the accident that happened to the late Lance Corporal Mohamad Azrin Mohamad Isa is a loss for the country.

“His passing will definitely be felt not only by his family, but also his comrades-in-arms,” he said at a press conference after witnessing the burial ceremony at the Kampung Pinang Dalam Islamic Cemetery here today.

Mohamad Azrin was buried at the cemetery at about 2pm.

Zamrose said the Army also expressed its condolences to the late soldier’s wife, Nor Aqila Syafiqa Safuan, as well as all other family members.

He said assistance would given to the heirs of the deceased based on the Permanent Forces Regulations (Pension, Gratuity and Other Benefits) 1982.

“Therefore, the provision of death benefits is awarded to the widow and children as well as parents, which takes into account the time of service of the deceased in the Malaysian Armed Forces, namely seven years, four months and 20 days,” he said.

Zamrose said the deceased’s next of kin were also given immediate assistance of RM4,500 including funeral arrangements and dependent donation.

“The Malaysian Army is very concerned about the welfare of each and every personnel affected by accidents and loss of life, whether while performing operational duties or during training,” he said.

Mohamad Azrin was a member of Pathfinder Company (PARA) team, and is believed to have drowned while undergoing the PARA Predator military exercise on Sunday.

He was undergoing a tactical training phase crossing Sungai Pahang from Kampung Batu Bor to Kampung Bohor Baru when he went missing at 4.40pm.

His body was found by the villagers in Kampung Serengkam, Maran, about 70 kilometres from the scene, at 8.15am yesterday.

The PARA Predator is a 14-day exercise involving 1,894 military personnel from the 10th Parachute Brigade from Melaka, as well as 151 Army logistics assets. — Bernama