Putrajaya sets retail price for Covid-19 self-test kits at RM19.90 max from Sept 5

Gmate Covid-19 rapid antigen self-test kits are pictured at a pharmacy in Subang Jaya July 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― The federal government today announced a ceiling price of RM19.90 for Covid-19 self-test kits in retail stores starting September 5.

It also capped the wholesale price for the kits at RM16.

“The demand for rapid test kits is expected to increase following heightened public awareness in self-assessment to ensure they are not infected.

“The ceiling wholesale and retail pricing of Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits (self-testing) is made according to the appropriateness and suitability for more effective enforcement to ensure reasonable prices and availability of supplies in the market for the benefit of consumers and traders,” Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said in a joint statement.

Nanta said the decision was based on information gathered from price observations at all pharmacies nationwide and feedback obtained from the Health Ministry’s Medical Devices Authority, Customs Department and discussions with sellers and importer.

He added that his ministry expects competition will further stabilise the selling prices, similar to current prices of face masks.

He warned traders that stern action will be taken against those who flout the new regulation under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act.

Individuals found guilty can be punished with a maximum fine of RM100,000, or jailed up to three years, or both for the first offence.

Repeat offenders can be punished with a fine up to RM250,000, or jailed up to five years, or both upon conviction.

Corporate bodies can be punished with a fine up to RM500,000 for the first offence and RM1 million for subsequent offences.