PM Ismail Sabri congratulates boccia athlete Wei Lun on winning silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics

National boccia player Chew Wei Lun in action against his opponent from Great Britain, Smith David in the mixed individual category final (BC1) at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, September 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated national boccia athlete, Chew Wei Lun who succeeded in clinching a silver medal in the final of the BC1 (physical disability) mixed individual event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games yesterday.

In a post on his official Facebook today, he said Wei Lun’s success is a pride of the nation.

“Congratulations Chew Wei Lun! Another paralympic athlete continues to deliver a medal for Malaysia.

“With the Malaysian Family, I am very proud with your achievement in garnering the silver medal in the Boccia BC1 (physical disability) mixed individual event,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also thanked the 26-year-old athlete for taking the challenge and bringing honours to Malaysia in the world stage.

The prime minister also recorded his appreciation of the coach and the entire Malaysian contingent.

Wei Lun who is ranked 11th in the world and fifth in Asia, qualified for the final after defeating Andre Ramos of Portugal 9-5 in the semi-final.

The athlete from Johor also created history as the first Malaysian to compete in boccia at Paralympic level, lost to Rio 2016 defending champion, David Smith of Great Britain, 2-4, in the final at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. — Bernama