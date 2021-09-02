JKJAV: Over 65pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

People wait to receive their Covid-19 jab at the KLCC vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — A total of 65.1 per cent of the adult population in the country, or 15,241,655 individuals, have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter also showed 85.1 per cent, or 19,932,137 individuals, have received the first dose, bringing to a total of 35,150,474 doses of the vaccine having been dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) until yesterday.

According to JKJAV, 61 percent of the country’s population had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, while 46.7 percent having completed both doses.

Laporan kumulatif vaksinasi mengikut negeri setakat 1 September 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/97kPmpOfmU — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) September 2, 2021

On the daily vaccination, the number of doses dispensed yesterday was 398,134 doses, with 188,780 doses as first dose and 209,354 doses to the second dose recipients.

NIP was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. — Bernama