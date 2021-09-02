HKL, Selayang Hospital receive live-saving devices from Unicef to fight Covid-19

A staff from Kuala Lumpur Hospital with the life-saving oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies given by Unicef to health facilities at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, September 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) and Selayang Hospital today each received 200 essential oxygen concentrators and other life-saving devices from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in fighting Covid-19.

HKL director Dr Rohana Johan said these items would assist patients who contracted the virus and were undergoing post-Covid-19 rehabilitation treatment at home or suffering from other respiratory infections.

“These patients require oxygen concentrators to help them live normally and to receive treatment at home instead of being hospitalised after having acute Covid-19 infection.

“Most of the patients have lung infection and require oxygen for longer periods. They will be lent the oxygen concentrators. We have the borrowing procedure and the means to monitor these patients at home,” she said after receiving the aid, here, today.

Dr Rohana said the items would also be distributed to other hospitals, including outside of Klang Valley, if needed.

Meanwhile, Unicef Representative to Malaysia and Special Representative to Brunei Darussalam, Dr Rashed Mustafa Sarwar said Unicef in Malaysia was working with the Health Ministry (MOH) to identify hospitals in the country in need of such medical supplies.

“This is not the end. Thanks to Malaysian donors, we still have the resources to go and help (hospitals) outside Klang Valley because this aid is for the longer-run support for the population including children.

“This is one of the partnerships made with MOH. We are looking at other hospitals too. We will be working together with MOH for consultation because it knows better,” he said.

Both hospitals also received 6,000 pieces of high-flow nasal oxygen cannula, 6,000 pieces of Venturi oxygen mask and 6,000 pieces of high-flow oxygen mask each, with the total items distributed worth more than RM1.2 million. — Bernama