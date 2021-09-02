Air Selangor says water supply back in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Sepang, Putrajaya and Kuala Langat

People are seen filling their containers at a water point in USJ 2 following the latest water supply disruption in Subang Jaya September 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The water supply problem that affected 463 areas in the Klang Valley on Merdeka Day has been fully fixed after two days.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said water supply was fully restored at 6am today.

“Air Selangor would like to thank the consumers for their patience and cooperation during

this unscheduled water supply disruption period,” it said in a brief statement.

It advised consumers to check its official communication channels for further information and listed the Air Selangor app, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Air Selangor and website . Further inquiries can be made through its call centre at 15300 or help centre through the Air Selangor app.

Five regions across the densely-populated Klang Valley faced unscheduled water cuts on National Day, which Air Selangor attributed to odour pollution at its Jenderam Hilir Raw Water Pump Station.

The water company said it was forced to temporarily close its Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant for a clean-up after the pollution was detected at 11.10am on August 31.



