TMJ announces 1.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Johor in effort to address shortage

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim announced tonight that the state will receive 1.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses this month.

JOHOR BARU, Sept 1 ― Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim announced that the state will receive 1.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses this month in an effort to address the current shortage faced by Johoreans.

“I’m pleased to announce that Johor will receive 1.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in September.

“From this total number, 1.76 million are the Pfizer vaccine,” said Tunku Ismail in a brief posting on his official Facebook page tonight.

Tunku Ismail said that with that amount of doses, he is confident that all Johoreans will be vaccinated very soon.

“Let’s pray for the success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme,” he said.

On Monday, Tunku Ismail summoned several top state administrators, including Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, in an effort to address vaccine shortage issues in relation to the state’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Among the issues were vaccine shortages at the Educity mega vaccination centre (PPV), vaccination appointment cancellations and vaccination roll-out for factory workers.