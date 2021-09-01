Saifuddin calls for political ceasefire until GE15

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said the Opposition should listen to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his decree for all political parties to work together and find a way to solve the Covid-19 crisis in the country. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah today urged all political parties in the country to stop fighting for power and work together till the next general election.

He said the Opposition should listen to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his decree for all political parties to work together and find a way to solve the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

“I want to ask my friends in politics, especially the MPs, to follow the King’s decree to reduce the political turmoil and bickering.

“The prime minister has shown his willingness to work together and it’s proven when he was willing to meet the three opposition leaders recently.

“That’s why I feel from now until the 15th general election we need to be calm and call for a ceasefire,” Saifuddin said during his first press conference as foreign minister today.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister by the King after being satisfied that he commanded the confidence of the majority in Parliament.

Ismail has 114 out of 220 votes to take the majority by a small margin.

Saifuddin said with the new Cabinet in place, having stability is key to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I strongly believe between now and the next election we should have some kind of political ceasefire so all of us from the government and Opposition can have peace of mind so we can focus on the work to handle the pandemic,” he said.