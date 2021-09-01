PM Ismail Sabri has first pre-Cabinet meeting with King online

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had a virtual meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this morning. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for a pre-Cabinet meeting via video conferencing.

Istana Negara in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, said the meeting which began at 8.30am lasted about 30 minutes.

“Today’s session is also the first for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri since being appointed as Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister.

“The pre-Cabinet meeting is among the weekly activities or the main routine of Al-Sultan Abdullah to discuss and exchange views with the prime minister on government affairs and related issues,” it said.

Also posted were three pictures of them during the meeting. — Bernama