Perak police chief: Activities involving vehicle convoys not allowed during NRP period

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid speaks to reporters in Ipoh May 28, 2021. ― Picture by Fahan Najib

IPOH, Aug 31 — The Perak police will not approve any application to organise vehicle convoys during the National Recovery Plan (PPN) period.

State police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said such activities would result in violation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) especially the physical distancing rule.

“We advise all clubs and groups not to carry out any convoy activities while the country is facing the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.

“The public is also advised not to plan or make applications on such activities during the PPN period until they are allowed to do so,” he said in a statement today.

Mior Faridalathrash said the public should also avoid holding any gathering or meeting sessions and adhere to the SOP stipulated by the National Security Council especially in states under Phase One and Two of the PPN.

Police will issue compounds to those who do not comply with the SOP, he said. — Bernama