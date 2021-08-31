In Putrajaya, National Day celebrations highlight spirit of ‘Malaysian family’

Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft take to skies during National Day celebrations as members of the public look on in Putrajaya August 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — Malaysia today celebrated its 64th National Day, in a celebration filled with patriotism in the spirit of the Malaysian family.

It is celebrated under the new normal circumstances for the second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic at Dataran Pahlawan Negara, here.

Various programmes and performances with elements of patriotism, are held in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) with the physical presence of limited number of viewers, while others could watch them on television or virtually.

A video clip on the Malaysian Family, with lyrics by Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa was screened for the first time as guests, who included Cabinet ministers, arrived for the celebration.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, also attended the celebration, themed “Caring Malaysia”, but virtually as he is in quarantine since yesterday for being a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

The celebration started at 8am with three members of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) raising the Jalur Gemilang, accompanied by the national anthem.

This was followed by the reading of the Rukun Negara and then the shouts of “Merdeka”. by representatives from the various front line agencies and departments, led by Luqman AlHakim Mohd Tamyes from the Education Ministry. — Bernama