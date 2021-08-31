Malaysian Embassy says discussing with Indonesian authorities on ‘gotong-royong’ Covid-19 vaccine

According to the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia, the talks with the Indonesian government-owned pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma Persero and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry were held under the ‘gotong royong’ (communal) vaccine programme. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 31 ― The Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia is in discussions with the Indonesian authorities to ensure that Malaysians in Indonesia are given the Covid-19 vaccine.

The embassy’s chargè d’affaires ad interim Adlan Mohd Shaffieq said the talks with the Indonesian government-owned pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma Persero and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry were held under the ‘gotong royong’ (communal) vaccine programme.

The ‘gotong royong’ vaccine programme is different from the vaccine programme implemented by the Indonesian government which is provided for free.

For the ‘gotong royong’ vaccine programme, the cost must be borne by the individual or employer.

“There will be payment (for the cost of the vaccine) and we are detailing the process on how to register, (and) how to pay for two doses of vaccine,” he told reporters at the 64th Malaysian National Day celebration at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta, today.

Adlan said so far, officers and family members of the embassy, as well as students in Indonesia, had been vaccinated through the vaccination programme implemented by the Indonesian government.

“We are still collecting detailed data on Malaysians who have been vaccinated, as well as Malaysians in Indonesia (who work and their family members) who have not received the vaccine,” he said. ― Bernama