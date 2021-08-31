Malaysian embassy in Thailand to ensure all its citizens inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine, says ambassador

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel said over the past few months, the embassy had shared and updated the information on immunisation programmes offered to foreign nationals residing in Thailand. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BANGKOK, Aug 31 — The Malaysian embassy here will continue to work closely with the Thai government to ensure that Malaysians residing in the country receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel said over the past few months, the embassy had shared and updated the information on immunisation programmes offered to foreign nationals residing in Thailand.

“To Malaysians who live outside Bangkok and have not yet had the opportunity to get vaccinated, the embassy will continue to work closely with the Thai government through the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide access to the immunisation programme,” he said in a speech in conjunction with Malaysia’s 64th National Day celebration, held virtually for the first time amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the kingdom.

Currently, there are about 900 Malaysians residing in Thailand who are registered with the embassy.

To instil the spirit of patriotism and fit in with the new norm, officials and staff of the embassy produced a video of the National Day celebration so that Malaysians who live, work and study here can watch the historic day celebration online.

The 20-minute video was uploaded to the official Facebook page of the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok. — Bernama