JPJ: Renewal of road tax for private vehicles can be done at Puspakom starting tomorrow

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) in a statement today said, for a start, the initiative would be carried out in stages involving 39 Puspakom centres in the peninsular. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The renewal of road tax for private vehicles can now be done at Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre or Puspakom beginning tomorrow.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) in a statement today said, for a start, the initiative would be carried out in stages involving 39 Puspakom centres in the peninsular.

“The early phase of the implementation of road tax renewals will only involve privately-owned vehicles either individually owned or registered under a company. Later, the initiative will be expanded to services like renewal of motorcycle road tax and e-hailing vehicles. We expect to do this in November.

“Prior to this, all road tax renewal transactions at Puspakom only involved goods vehicles weighing under 7,500 kg (decontrolled) which we had begun doing since last year,” said the department.

According to the statement, the initiative to add more channels for the renewal of road tax was to improve on the department delivery service to make it more efficient and effective and also to give the public more access to JPJ services.

“The public wishing to make online road tax renewals at Puspakom will have to make online appointments.. Walk-ins are not allowed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“All transactions at Puspakom counters are on cash term only,” said the statement.

For more information, the public can call Puspakom’s customer service line at 03-51017000 or e-mail to [email protected] or on Puspakom’s official page or private message Puspakom at its official Facebook page or via “live chat” at www.puspakom.com.my. — Bernama