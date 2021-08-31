Finance Ministry: Budget 2022 for entire ‘Keluarga Malaysia’, to be drafted with economic recovery in mind

A man walks past a ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ wall decoration in Kuala Lumpur August 25, 2021. In giving a preview of Budget 2022’s direction and approach, the ministry said it aims to ensure that those impacted by the extended movement control orders or restrictions imposed to curb Covid-19 will receive government support. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The Malaysian government’s Budget 2022 will be drafted with an inclusive approach in the “Keluarga Malaysia” spirit, and will work to ensure that no one is left behind in receiving government aid, the Finance Ministry said today.

In its historic Pre-Budget Statement (PBS) published two months ahead of the Budget 2022’s October 29 tabling, the ministry said the three themes of next year’s government Budget are in line with expected economic recovery in 2022.

“Overall, Budget 2022 will be drafted with the expectation that the economic situation will recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic next year,” the ministry said in the 19-page PBS.

“As such, Budget 2022 will focus primarily on continuing to protect and restore the lives and livelihoods of the people and businesses, rebuild national resilience and catalyse post-pandemic reforms,” it said, referring to the three objectives or themes of Budget 2022.

In giving a preview of Budget 2022’s direction and approach, the ministry said it aims to ensure that those impacted by the extended movement control orders (MCO) or restrictions imposed to curb Covid-19 will receive government support.

“This Budget will strive to ensure that no person or business is left behind in receiving the Government’s assistance and support, especially those severely affected by the prolonged MCO in 2021,” it said.

“In addition, this Budget also serves as a catalyst towards implementation of the 12MP that will drive economic growth, inclusiveness and sustainability in the medium term, based on the SDGs and SPV2030,” the ministry said, referring to the government’s upcoming five-year blueprint 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for 2021 to 2025 and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Malaysia’s Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV 2030).

“The government will undertake various engagement and consultation sessions to obtain input and suggestions from various parties to ensure that the drafted Budget is comprehensive and inclusive in line with ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ spirit,” the ministry said.

The ministry also expressed the government’s hope that the publication of the PBS would assist in setting the public’s expectation of Budget 2022.

The 12th Malaysia Plan is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on September 27, while Budget 2022 is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on October 29.

MORE TO COME