Penang governor hopes state will soon move into Phase Three of NRP

Penang retail workers wait to receive their Covid-19 jabs at the Gurney Paragon Mall in George Town August 17, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 30 — Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak hopes Penang will soon be able to move to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), enabling more economic and social sectors to be opened.

In his opening speech when officiating the state legislative assembly sitting today, Ahmad Fuzi said as of August 26, about 62.1 per cent or 1.1 million adults in the state had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Of these, more than 711,454 have completed two doses of vaccine, which is equivalent to 40.1 per cent of the population.

“The state government is targeting that 100 per cent of the population aged 18 and above will receive at least one dose by early September this year. Therefore, adequate vaccine supply is crucial to ensure the success of the vaccination programme,” he said.

Ahmad Fuzi also hoped that the people will soon be able to resume normal lives as before.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fuzi said revenue collected in Penang totalled RM467.56 million in 2020, which is 90.06 per cent of the estimated revenue collection last year (2020) totalling RM519.16 million, despite the state facing economic uncertainties following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As of June 30 this year, revenue collected is RM386.90 million, which is 76.46 per cent of the RM506.02 million estimated revenue for 2021,” he said.

According to Ahmad Fuzi, the state’s investments also showed encouraging performance, with investments in manufacturing totaling RM14.1 billion in 2020, 75 per cent of which were from foreign direct investments. — Bernama