In National Day message, Selangor Sultan urges Covid-19 vaccine stragglers to get jabbed for the greater good

SHAH ALAM, Aug 30 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has called on people who reject Covid-19 vaccine, not to be self-centred as it can affect the country from achieving herd immunity soon and enable the people to regain their livelihood as before.

According to a statement put out in conjunction with the National Day celebration in the official Selangor Royal Office Facebook today, he reminded the people to continue complying with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP), and to get their respective vaccine shots soon.

In conjunction with Merdeka Day, His Highness called on the people to appreciate the actual meaning of independence while being grateful to the struggle of past leaders in achieving the country’s independence in 1957.

“I want the same appreciation to be shown to frontliners treating and fighting the Covid-19 outbreak at the moment especially hospital staff and other parties involved directly in the management and burial of victims,” he said in a statement.

The statement also mentioned that His Highness was pleased and moved by the sacrifice of such personnel and prayed they would be strong in serving for the well-being of the people.

Sultan Sharafuddin and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also wished all Malaysians a Happy 64th National Day. — Bernama