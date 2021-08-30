Cuepacs: Identify civil servants yet to register for Covid-19 vaccination

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said Cuepacs took note that 2.2 per cent of civil servants that still had not registered for Covid-19 vaccination but it was too early to make a conclusion that they rejected the vaccination. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Cuepacs, the umbrella union for civil servants in the country, has urged all department heads (HODs) to identify staff who have not registered for or have not yet received Covid-19 vaccination.

Its president Adnan Mat in a statement today said the identification process should be done immediately to get feedback on those who have not yet registered,

He said Cuepacs took note that 2.2 per cent of civil servants that still had not registered for Covid-19 vaccination but it was too early to make a conclusion that they rejected vaccination.

“There is a possibility that these civil servants have not registered because they have allergies, pregnancy, or other health conditions that do not allow it,” he said.

Yesterday, Public Service Department (JPA) director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman had said that as of August 19, 2.2 per cent or about 35,000 of the 1.6 million civil servants in Malaysia were found to have not registered for Covid-19 vaccination.

Adnan said the HODs should hold interview sessions with the respective staff after the identification process to find out and solve the problems faced by them, thus being able to convey information related to the benefits of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, he said that Cuepacs also hoped that the government could expedite the vaccination process for people who have registered, including some 30,000 civil servants who have not yet obtained an appointment date.

“In this matter, Cuepacs sees mobile PPV (vaccination centres) as being able to complete the process of vaccinating 30,000 civil servants who have not yet received an appointment.

“Each department has complete staff data and this process can run smoothly if the vaccination process is done at government premises, as well as to avoid congestion,” he said.

Adnan also advised civil servants not to neglect their responsibilities to help ensure the success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) and further ensure a safe environment in their respective departments.

He explained that the refusal of certain parties to be vaccinated will only expose the risk of Covid-19 to co-workers, thus creating an unsafe environment in the workplace. — Bernama