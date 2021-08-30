Covid-19: 95pc of Sabah civil service vaccinated, says state minister

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said the remaining five per cent were those waiting for their turn and those who cannot be vaccinated due to health reasons. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — A total of 95 per cent or 19,104 people from a total of 20,109 civil servants in Sabah have received their Covid-19 vaccinations, state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said.

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said the remaining five per cent were those waiting for their turn and those who cannot be vaccinated due to health reasons.

“A total of 16,035 Sabah citizens received their first Covid-19 vaccination shots today, bringing the total to 1.52 million people. Also, 23,152 people received their second vaccination shots today, bringing the total to 993,163,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the daily Covid-19 cases in Sabah continued to drop but was still at a high level with 2,310 new cases, compared to 2,578 cases recorded yesterday.

“From the 2,310 cases today, close contact screenings are the highest contributor with 1,342 cases or 58.10 per cent, symptomatic screenings with (680 cases) or 29.4 per cent and the rest from screenings of existing clusters.

“A total of 2,016 new cases involved Malaysians while 294 cases involve foreigners,” he added. — Bernama