Ismail Sabri: Klang Valley may move to Phase 2 as soon as 89.5pc of population vaccinated against Covid-19

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob observes as a health worker administers the 1 millionth second dose of AstraZaneca Covid-19 vaccine at WTC Mega Vaccine Centre in Kuala Lumpur August 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — There is a possibility that Klang Valley can be moved to the next phase (Phase Two) of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said this is likely possible since Klang Valley’s vaccinated numbers have arrived at 89.5 per cent, a number that is close to the herd immunity requirement.

“We have not held our meeting yet since there is no Cabinet at the moment.

“When we have a Cabinet we will have a meeting — Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) — which I am chairing.

“If 89.5 per cent, maybe we can move to the next phase (Phase Two), because in terms of vaccination, it has surpassed the herd immunity target, which is almost 90 per cent,” he told a press conference today at the WTC mega vaccination centre here.

Ismail Sabri was visiting the centre to witness the one millionth vaccine recipient.

“So we will look at it in detail later. Maybe many other states can also be moved to the next phase (Phase Two), so wait for the announcement,” he said.

The three indicators needed for the transition are the national daily average Covid-19 cases must drop below 4,000, the utilisation of beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) should be at a moderate level and at least 10 per cent of the population should be fully vaccinated.