Penang state assembly sitting to discuss Undi18, senator appointment, says Speaker

A woman watches a live broadcast of the third term of the 14th Penang State Legislative Assembly session on her phone in George Town October 12, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 28 — The Penang State Legislative Assembly which is scheduled to begin this Monday, is expected to discuss a bill related to Undi18 and the appointment of a new senator.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang said the bill was to streamline the state constitution with the federal constitution to enable Malaysians aged 18 and above to be election candidates.

“This is because the age limit for voters has been lowered to 18 years, so the age limit for candidates must also be lowered. This is an amendment under the state constitution.

“As the term of office of the senator appointed by the state government has expired on Aug 26, the state assembly sitting must also appoint a new senator for the next three years,” he told reporters here today.

To curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection throughout the sitting, Law said the session would be held in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures, a brief opening ceremony and without the guard-of-honour ceremony.

The attendance would be limited to elected representatives, heads of departments and required staff on duty, he added.

He said all of them must undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 screening three days before, and those who have negative results would be allowed to enter Dewan Sri Pinang.

The state assembly sitting which will be held physically is scheduled to last until September 8. — Bernama