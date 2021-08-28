MB: Air Negri Sembilan sends water tanker to Terengganu to help ease water shortage

A drop of water is seen dropping from a tap in Shah Alam March 30, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Aug 28 — Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) again sent a 1,200-gallon tanker and two staff members to Terengganu yesterday to help ease the burden of consumers following water disruptions in several areas in the state.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar (MB) Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this was because the 1,200-millimeter “pumping” pipe at the bottom of Sungai Terengganu had broken again, causing the full closure of operations at the Kepong 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

He said the closure resulted in water supply disruptions involving 28,700 consumers in most parts of Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu.

“Hopefully, SAINS’ effort can help Syarikat Air Terengganu (SATU) to ease in the burden of affected consumers, especially during this challenging Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“We also hope that the Kepong 2 LRA can be repaired immediately and the water supply restored,” he said through a post on his official Facebook page today.

On August 5, SAINS was reported to have sent a tanker with a capacity of 1,200 gallons to assist SATU following the water supply disruption problem in Kuala Nerus. — Bernama