Two #Lawan activists claim trial to disorderly conduct in police station following candlelight vigil arrests

People were arrested during a candlelight vigil organised by activist movement #Lawan in remembrance of Covid-19 victims at Dataran Merdeka, August 19, 2021 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Two Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR) activists taken into custody during a candlelight vigil held at Dataran Merdeka last week have claimed trial to the charges of disorderly conduct in a police station at the Magistrate Court here today.

In separate courtrooms, Nalina Nair Rama Krishnan and Sujatra Jayaraj were both accused of committing the offence at the Dang Wangi police headquarters’ lobby around 9pm on August 19.

According to the charge sheet, Nalina and Sujatra allegedly acted in an unruly manner during their detention in the police station.

They were charged under Section 90 of the Police Act, which states that “any person who, in a police station behaves in a riotous, indecent, disorderly or insulting manner shall be guilty of an offence under this Act” that was punishable under Section 94 of the Act.

Under Section 94 of the Act, it is stated that any person who is guilty of an offence under the Act for which no other penalty is expressly provided shall be liable to a fine not exceeding RM500 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or to both.

Both Nalina and Sujatra entered their plea before magistrate Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin and Magistrates Wong Chai Sia respectively.

Nalina was represented by lawyer Farida Mohammad while Sujatra was represented by lawyer V. Yoges in court.

The court also allowed Nalina bail of RM5,000 and Sujatra RM2,000 respectively before fixing their case for mention on October 1.

In a series of tweets last night, Nalina who is also DAP Wanita Selangor state secretary, had stressed that she will not cower by the intimidation against her and expressed her determination to continue the struggle for better management of the pandemic by the government.

“Again, I stress, the real criminals are out there. They have allowed 14,818 people to die up to today because they DO NOT CARE about the people and only care about what political power they can garner.

“Know that I am NOT intimidated and will not kowtow to such cowardly tactics to instil fear into those of us who demand good governance and better management of this Covid-19 pandemic! A fight has been brought to me and I will take it on by it’s horns!” she tweeted.

On August 19, 31 individuals were taken into custody during a candlelight vigil held in remembrance for those who died from Covid-19 at Dataran Merdeka.

Videos on social media showed police officers dragging participants away and manhandling them. Some officers also refused to clarify if participants had been arrested despite being asked calmly.