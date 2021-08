Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves to the media at Perdana Putra after his audience with the King in Kuantan today, August 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will not announce his new Cabinet today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The prime minister presented his candidates for Cabinet posts to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier today, fuelling anticipation that these would be made known soon.

“Good day. No announcement will be made by the Prime Minister today,” the PMO said in response to media queries.

