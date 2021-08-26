Penang night market traders who have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine get nod to resume business

Penang Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang speaks to reporters during a press conference at Penang Youth Park May 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 26 — Night markets traders in the Penang island will be allowed to resume business in mid-September, provided they have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said today.

He said even though the National Security Council (NSC) has allowed night markets to reopen with strict SOPs, none of the 38 night markets on the island have doe so.

“So, those night markets that want to reopen and traders who want to operate starting from September 15, they must have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” he said during a press conference after chairing a virtual council meeting this morning.

He said there will be a Covid-19 vaccination programme for hawkers, stall operators, traders and their workers on the island from August 30 onwards.

He said all hawkers, traders and their workers who are yet to get their vaccination dates can register with the MBPP for the four-day vaccination programme starting August 30.

The vaccination programme for hawkers and small traders will be held at two locations — the Penang City Stadium and the Teluk Kumbar Community Hall.

The programme is also open to all food and beverage establishment operators and workers on the island.

Yew said the programme is expected to completed by the first week of September, allowing night market traders to reopen by the middle of the month.

There are about 800 night market traders on the island.

As for the vaccination rate of MBPP workers, he said 96.12 per cent have received at least one dose.

“After several sessions with them, a majority of them have registered and vaccinated, this is very encouraging and positive,” he said.

Only 53 are still not keen while another 54 could not register due to medical reasons, he added.

He said the city council will continue to engage with the 53 workers that are still reluctant to register for the vaccine.