Volunteers lower the body of a Covid-19 victim in the grave for burial at Bagan Ajam Muslim Cemetery, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysia today recorded a new high of 393 deaths from Covid-19.

Today’s total number of deaths pushed the cumulative total to 15,211 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

However, the number of patients in intensive care units (ICU) has decreased to below the 1,000-mark at 990.

Out of the total number of patients in ICU, 487 are in need of ventilators.

MORE TO COME