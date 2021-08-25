Umno VP heralds ‘new era’ of politics, calls for end of prejudice against Opposition

In a statement, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that there should no longer be any prejudice against the Opposition, while the negative perception of the government should also change. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today welcomed the bipartisanship shown between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Pakatan Harapan leaders, saying it marked a “new era” of progressiveness.

In a statement, Khaled said that there should no longer be any prejudice against the Opposition, while the negative perception of the government should also change.

“This mutual agreement took effect just three days after the prime minister announced his willingness to work across parties and ideologies in the spirit of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’,” he said, referring to the Malay phrase meaning “Malaysian Family”.

“Malaysian politics can no longer be stuck in old practices.

“A new paradigm in our democratic practices must be more flexible, open and progressive,” he added.

Just hours before, Ismail Sabri released a joint statement with PH chairman and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu saying they had met and agreed on several matters

Those matters included strengthening Parliament, ensuring judicial independence and institutional reforms in the country’s governance, which the leaders said was based on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for bipartisanship to resolve the Covid-19 and economic crises.

“All are important friends in the maintenance of democracy and better governance,” said Khaled

“I hope that this big step started by the prime minister will be followed by a more inclusive range of actions from both sides.

“Malaysia belongs to all. It is the homeland of all, for all, and we must agree for it,” he added.