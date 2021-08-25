PM Ismail Sabri allocates RM75m to flood-hit Kedah for infrastructure repairs (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured during a working visit to flood-hit Yan, Kedah August 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The federal government has allocated RM75 million to Kedah to repair its infrastructure that was destroyed by flooding in Merbok and Yan, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In a Facebook post, he expressed his sympathies to those affected by the floods, adding that monetary assistance and food baskets would also be given to those affected.

“I would like to express my sympathy to all those affected by the flood disaster in Merbok and Yan, Kedah. To assist the Kedah state government, we have approved an allocation of RM75 million to repair and refurbish infrastructure and related matters lost.

“Monetary assistance will also be given to those affected by the floods, namely RM5,000 in death management assistance, RM500 compassionate money to heads of households, as well as food baskets,” he said.

Ismail, who was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister last Saturday, visited the flood ravaged areas for a close look on his first day of office two days ago.

The flooding in Yan and Merbok has claimed the lives of six individuals and has affected close to 1,000 homes in the area.

The flood comes after a water surge incident in Gunung Jerai last week.