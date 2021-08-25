Parti Sarawak Bersatu won’t be affiliated to any coalition, says president

Parti Sarawak Bersatu president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh addresses a press conference in Kuching January 23, 2021. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 25 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will remain an independent party despite calls by several MPs for all opposition parties to be officially under Pakatan Harapan (PH) fold.

PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh in a press statement yesterday reiterated that PSB is not affiliated to any alliance but supported PH based on the principle that the wishes of the voters in the 2018 general election must be respected.

“It does not matter which alliance wins a general election – PSB will always respect the decision of the people. PSB will not sacrifice its principles for political expediency nor will it give flimsy excuses like supporting the losers for the sake of political stability. To PSB, that is simply trying to pull wool over the eyes of the voters,” said the Bawang Assan assemblyman.

“In this day and age of information technology coupled with the political maturity of voters, we are sure that the people can see through such excuses.

“Until the will of the people is changed through another election, PSB will continue to support the parties that were elected by the people in GE14,” added Wong.

However, PSB will not enter into any alliance with any party as it intends to remain a fully independent multi-racial Sarawak party that will fight for the rights and welfare of all Sarawakians regardless of race or religion, he stressed.

The call was such that all 105 MPs — including two from PSB — should join Pakatan Harapan (PH) at federal level.

Meanwhile, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) which does not have any elected representative said it does not believe in Malayan-dominant politics.

“They don’t (even) see PBK as an existing party,” its president Voon Lee Shan lamented.

“PBK doesn’t believe Malayan political parties will help Sarawak. Opportunities have been given to them and they could not care much about us,” he added.

PBK’s stand is that Malaysia is not good for the future of Sarawak and her people, said Voon, who is a former Batu Lintang assemblyman.

“We (Sarawakians) had been suppressed and oppressed for 58 years and been a beggar all the while. The best solution is to get Sarawak be set free and independent,” he stressed.

Voon said PH’s potential rejection of PBK is not an issue for PBK.

“Rejecting us is good and this shows that they don’t need us,” he added. — Borneo Post