JKJAV: Nearly 42pc of Malaysian population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Walk-in recipients wait to get their Covid-19 vaccine injection at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre vaccination centre, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Some 41.6 per cent of the country’s population or 13,580,934 people have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter also showed 18,631,593 individuals, or 57.1 per cent, have received the first dose, bringing to a total of 32,212,527 doses of the vaccine having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) until yesterday.

It also showed the percentage of the adult population in the country who have completed both doses of the vaccination having increased to 58 per cent yesterday, from 56.9 per cent last Monday.

Cumulative vaccination report by state as of 24 August 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/8fxoG774GK — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) August 25, 2021

On the daily vaccination, the number of doses dispensed yesterday increased to 420,164 doses, from 396,576 doses on Monday.

Of the total vaccine doses administered yesterday, 265,160 doses were as second dose, with 155,004 doses to first dose recipients.

NIP was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. — Bernama