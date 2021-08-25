In Pahang, King presents house keys to families affected by floods

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah (left) survey a house donated to Norhasnah Md Yunos (3rd right) in Kampung Sungai Gangchong, Pahang, August 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, Aug 25 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today handed over the keys of houses donated by the Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah (Yasa) to recipients in Kampung Sungai Gangchong, Acheh and Kampung Tanjung Pulai here.

His Majesty was accompanied by his sons the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Panglima Muda Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

His Majesty also spent some time greeting the recipients, which consisted of asnaf, senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PwD) and single mothers, whose houses were badly damaged by the floods that hit Pahang earlier this year.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is also the Sultan of Pahang, also presented donations to recipients before inspecting the 660-square-foot single-storey house which has three rooms, two bathrooms, a comfortable dining area and is equipped with furniture.

Single mother Nur Hasnah Md Yunos who has lived in Kampung Sungai Gangchong for the past 40 years said she did not expect to receive such a huge gift at the age of 60.

“I did not expect that at this age I would receive a house, complete with furniture including a bedroom set. The Raja Permaisuri Agong (Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah) also sent bedsheets and tableware...although she was not present she still thinks about us.

“This house is very comfortable for my family to live in and I really appreciate it and will never forget the kindness of Their Majesties,” said the mother of four.

Mohd Khanafiah Abu Bakar, 52, considered Al-Sultan Abdullah’s gift as a dream and appreciated His Majesty’s concern and willingness to go down to the ground to see for himself the final result of the house.

“Last February, he visited to see the impact of the floods and the proposed site to build the houses and six months later he came back to look at the completed residence.

“This is a turnkey property and I just need to bring my own electrical items and clothes,” said Mohd Khanafiah who is a farmer.

Senior citizen Wahab Ali, 86, and his son Mohd Shukri, 58, a former policeman who became disabled due to an accident, were so happy and excited to meet the King.

“I am thankful for the gift and time that His Majesty had spent with me and my family. Being able to see the King in person has made me very happy and grateful,” said the former military member who has 15 children.

Meanwhile, trader Mohd Khairi Othman, 45, who is also a PwD, said he admired Al-Sultan Abdullah’s personality who was concerned about the plight of the people and often went down to the ground to check on his subjects.

He said he had met His Majesty several times and described the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as a friendly and kind-hearted figure. — Bernama