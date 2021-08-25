Covid-19: Perlis trying to persuade 26 teachers to get vaccinated

As at today, 206 teachers in Perlis have not been vaccinated, while 4,504 have been. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KANGAR, Aug 25 — There are still 26 teachers out of the 4,710 teachers in the state who are refusing the Covid-19 vaccine, said Perlis state executive councillor in charge of education, Rozieana Ahmad.

She said they are being persuaded to get vaccinated before school reopens.

“We need to coax them to ensure school runs smoothly and the safety of students, particularly,” she told reporters at the Perlis State Assembly Complex today where the august house is sitting.

The Pauh assemblywoman (BN) said school staffers need to get vaccinated but the 26 teachers are still not ready due to some reasons like a chronic illness.

“I’m appealing to them to consider the students rather than themselves to prevent the children from falling behind,” she said.

Rozieana said earlier there were 91 teachers who refused the vaccine, but after discussions, 65 agreed to get vaccinated.

As at today, 206 teachers in Perlis have not been vaccinated, while 4,504 are, she said. — Bernama