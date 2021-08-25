CIDB: Construction consulting firms in phase 1 and 2 of National Recovery Plan allowed to operate

A general view of the construction site in Cheras in this file picture taken on May 28, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Construction sector consulting companies in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) have been allowed to operate from yesterday.

The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), in a statement today, said the permission applies to consulting services such as architecture, engineering, quantity surveying and other related services.

However, all companies must comply with the set standard operating procedures (SOP) and all conditions, regulations and other SOPs currently enforced.

“Applications to resume operations are only required for areas under Phase 1 and Phase 2.

“The consulting companies can submit their applications through the Ministry of International Trade and Industry’s (MITI) Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) at https://notification.miti.gov.my/, under the Construction cluster by choosing among the sectors listed,” the statement said.

These sectors include Sector 27 which covers professional or consultancy services related to types of work permitted; Sector 32 (office operations) and Sector 33 (other works or construction activities not listed in Sectors 1-32) which are allowed to operate based on the declaration pertaining to employee vaccination rates.

CIDB said it has the authority to shut down construction sites found to be in breach of the provisions under Act 520 or any other laws, including Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988) and Act 446 (Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990). — Bernama