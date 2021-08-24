With lower Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, SUPP calls on SDMC to loosen SOPs in Miri

Sarawak United Peoples’ Party publicity and information secretary Adam Yii said the party has received many requests from the public on the matter. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Aug 24 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has been asked to loosen standard operating procedures (SOPs) here in view of the low number of Covid-19 cases reported in recent weeks.

Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) publicity and information secretary Adam Yii said the party has received many requests from the public on the matter.

“SDMC’s decision on imposing the stricter renewed SOPs is due to the overall number of cases statewide that remain high due to the invasion of the Delta variant. The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) has also been doing their best in protecting Miri Division from the invasion of the Delta variant from other parts of Sarawak.

“I have also been informed that there are those who are unvaccinated due to health conditions, as such, after discussion with individuals and consideration on comments from leaders of various political parties, I’ve raised this appeal to SDMC,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The SUPP Pujut chairman pointed out Covid-19 cases here have been well under control with just single-digit new cases daily.

“By loosening the SOPs, the government could take the next step to allow Miri to focus on rebuilding its economy by encouraging business activities and learning to coexist with the virus,” he opined.

On the SOP for dine-in, Yii agreed with SDMC’s directive for Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan of allowing only those who have completed two-dose Covid-19 vaccinations to dine in.

“Those who had received single-dose and ineligible to receive the vaccine, or unvaccinated due to medical condition, they are encouraged to produce valid and certified medical note that’s issued by medical doctors.

“Whereas, the unvaccinated group are strongly advised to avoid high-risk locations, crowded places, and poorly ventilated places as much as possible.

“As for those who had received their first dose and waiting for their second dose, it is important for SDMC to give a longer grace period to complete their two doses,” said Yii.

He also urged those unwilling to be vaccinated to seek professional medical advice to eliminate any misunderstandings relating to the vaccine, rather than believing unverified information.

“Though we highly encourage everyone to get vaccinate, this should be a voluntary act which is for the good of themselves, but the public should not discriminate, bully, or condemn them,” he added. — Borneo Post Online